Trash To Treasures Sale In Hartland

August 8, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





A Trash to Treasures sale is planned in the Hartland area this week.



The Hartland Senior Activity Center will be holding a Trash to Treasures Sale this Thursday from 8am to 3pm and on Friday from 8am to 2pm.



Organizers say there will be a wide variety of items from household to sporting goods, furniture, jewelry and more.



For more information, visit the provided link.