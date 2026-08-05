Hartland Senior Activity Center To Host Trash 2 Treasure Sale & Community Garage Sale

August 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hartland Senior Activity Center will host two back-to-back community sales this week – offering a full weekend of bargain hunting while supporting local seniors.



The Trash 2 Treasure Sale is Thursday from 8am to 3pm and on Friday from 8am to 2pm. The sale is indoors at the Center, located at 9525 E. Highland Road or M-59 in Howell. Visitors should enter at Door #9.



Community members have donated a wide variety of items for the indoor sale. All sales are by donation, and every dollar raised benefits the senior center.



The Community Garage Sale is on Saturday from 8am to 2pm. That takes place outdoors in the Center’s front parking lot, rain or shine, with no indoor access.



The garage sale is a multi-seller event that brings together the Center and community vendors for a full day of garage sale shopping.



The Center will have its own booth featuring items remaining from the Trash 2 Treasure sale, alongside tables from other local sellers.



Admission is free for both events.



Vendors interested in reserving space at the Community Garage Sale can sign up at the HSAC office; spaces are $25 for two parking spots or $40 for four.



For more information, contact the Hartland Senior Activity Center at 810-626-2135.