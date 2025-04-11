Hartland Senior Activity Center Hosts Trash To Treasure Sale

April 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hartland Senior Activity Center has announced its Semi-Annual Trash to Treasure Sale featuring deals on tons of items.



The sale is said to be “highly anticipated” and will take place on Thursday, April 24th from 8am to 3pm and Friday April 25th from 8am to 2pm at the Hartland Senior Activity Center. It’s located at 9525 E Highland Road, Howell, MI 48843.



Drop-off for donations begins this coming Monday, April 14th. Organizers say now is the perfect time to declutter and donate items that could find new homes.



The sale will feature a wide variety of gently-used treasures including household items, puzzles, jewelry, holiday items, and more.



Of note: the sale will not accept donations of clothing, large furniture, flammable items, or weapons.



All proceeds from the Trash to Treasure Sale will benefit the Hartland Senior Activity Center, which continues to provide valuable programs and activities for seniors in the community. Support helps to ensure these programs can thrive and benefit those who call the center home.



This event is open to the public and people are encouraged to bring their family, friends, and neighbors to “find some great bargains and support a fantastic cause. Whether you're looking for household items, unique jewelry, or holiday decorations, there's something for everyone”!



For more information or to inquire about donations, contact the Hartland Senior Activity Center at (810) 626-2135.





About Hartland Senior Activity Center:



The Hartland Senior Activity Center is dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults in the community by providing a welcoming space for recreational, educational, and social activities. The center fosters a vibrant and supportive environment where seniors can come together, stay active, and build meaningful connections.