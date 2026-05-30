Hartland Senior Activity Center To Host Community Health Fair

May 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hartland Senior Activity Center is hosting a Community Health Fair.



It takes place on Thursday, June 4th from 10am to 12pm at the Center located at 9525 East Highland Road.



The free community event for adults aged 50+ will feature a wide variety of local health-related resources, offering valuable information on wellness, fitness, preventive care, and services available in the area. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with professionals in the field, ask questions, and gather helpful materials.



In addition to health information, the event will include giveaways and prize drawings, “making it a fun and informative experience for all who attend”.



Hartland Senior Activity Center Director Kim Konarski said “We’re proud to bring together local health organizations and community members in one place to promote wellness and awareness. Whether you're looking for information, support, or simply a chance to connect, this event is for you.”



The Health Fair is open to the public aged 50+, and all are welcome to attend.



For more information, contact the Hartland Senior Activity Center at (810) 626-2135.





About Hartland Senior Activity Center:



“The Hartland Senior Activity Center is dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults in the community by providing a welcoming space for recreational, educational, and social activities. The center fosters a vibrant and supportive environment where seniors can come together, stay active, and build meaningful connections”.