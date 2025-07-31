Hartland Senior Activity Center's Trash to Treasure Sale August 7 and 8

July 31, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



It’s time to declutter and help unwanted items find a new home.



The Hartland Senior Activity Center is hosting its semi-annual Trash to Treasure sale Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.



The event is “full of amazing deals on household items, jewelry, purses, puzzles, holiday items and much more!”



Drop-off for donations, also being accepted at the Hartland Senior Activity Center, runs until noon on Aug. 6. They are collecting gently used items, but are not accepting clothing, large furniture, flammable items or weapons.



All proceeds will benefit the Center, which offers programs and activities for the community’s seniors.



The event is open to the public, and people are encouraged to “find some great bargains and support a fantastic cause.”



For more information or to find out about donations, call 810-626-2135. The Hartland Senior Activity Center is located at 9525 E. Highland Road.