Hartland Senior Activity Center to Host Health Fair

June 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Senior Activity Cener is hosting a health fair Thursday morning, featuring more than two dozen vendors.



“We’re going to have blood pressure checks. We’re going to have hearing checks. We’re going to have vision checks, a dermatology clinic here, and all kinds of different health-related vendors will be here talking about what services they offer. They’re all local in the community,” said spokeswoman Kate Griswold.



“It’s a great opportunity to see what kinds of things are available here in the Hartland community to help support your health.”



In addition to health information, the event for those 50 and older, will include giveaways and prize drawings.



“Most every table is going to have some sort of giveaway. We are also going to have raffle baskets. If you visit every one of our vendors, you’ll get an entry into the raffle baskets. We’ll draw those after the event and notify the winners,” Griswold added.



“So, you don’t have to be present to win. You just have to visit all our vendors.”



It’s also an opportunity for attendees to check out the senior center itself.



“We like to say you are only bored if you want to be, because we have programs ranging from fitness to card games. We have a couple of billiard tables, and guys that play pool every morning. We have performing arts opportunities, a band, a choir, we have the Recycled Rockettes. Their show is coming up at the end of June, so that’s something else you don’t want to miss here,” said Griswold.



“Basically, anything you might be interested in, you can probably find a group, a club or a meeting that meets here at the Senior Center to do that.”



Thursday morning's health fair runs from 10 am until noon at the Hartland Senior Activity Center off East Highland Road.

More information is linked below.



Photos courtesy of the Hartland Senior Activity Center.