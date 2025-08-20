Hartland Senior Activity Center Kicking Off Fall with Open House, ‘Free Week of Fun'

August 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Senior Activity Center is inviting the public to visit during their “Free Week of Fun and Open House.”



The event runs Sept. 2 through Sept. 5. Community members who are at least 50-years-old can come in to check out a variety of programs, activities, music groups and fitness classes for free.



The open house is being held on Sept. 4 from 11 a .m. until 1 p.m. Among the things to see will be:

Vendor tables and community resources.

Chuck and Madison from WHMI will be on-site.

Free hotdogs and popcorn.

Live entertainment featuring the Center’s CABARET group.

Chances to win prizes from participating vendors.



Visitors will also be able to meet with staff and see the center.



“Our Free Week of Fun is a wonderful way for people to see everything we offer, from fitness to music to social and educational programs,” Kim Konarski, Director of the Hartland Senior Activity Center, said.



For more, including the full list of activities, visit the link below or call 810-626-2135.



(photo credit: Hartland Senior Activity Center)