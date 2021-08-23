Hartland Township To Seal Coat Settlers Park Pathways

August 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Hartland Township officials have approved a contract for helping further preserve the pathways at a popular park.



At their most recent meeting, the Hartland Township Board of Trustees approved a seal coating contract with Preiss Companies for work at Settlers Park.



DPW Director Mike Luce said this is all about keeping the pathway that went in around 8 years ago in tip-top shape. He said he’s been through it many times and it’s held up phenomenally. One reason, he credits that for, is that keep the heavy vehicles and weight off of it as much as they can. Luce said seal coating is a part of the maintenance.



Luce said he reached out to multiple communities in the area for references and reached out to 3 companies. Preiss was the only one who was available to get it done this year.



Township Manager Bob West noted the difficulties in finding a contractor for many jobs in this current business climate. He added that there is actually more prep work for seal coating the pathway than there is for a road because Preiss will have to first trim around it.



Luce said he was able to secure their services for 10-cents per square foot, which falls in the middle of the projected 6 to 14-cents range.



The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the contract for an amount of $48,000.