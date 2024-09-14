Hartland Schools Ranks in the Top 2% for MSTEP Scores

September 14, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Consolidated School District was ranked 12th out of 539 districts for M-STEP test results, according to data from MLive, putting them in the top 2%.



The district had 65.7% of tested students, 5,900 total, met the requirements set by the state.



Results were released recently, and many are concerned about drops in test scores following the Covid-19 pandemic. There are districts that haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.



The rankings for school districts were determined using scores from each subject area tested and the results for each grade.



The Hartland Consolidated School District had the following results:



English Language Arts (3rd Grade through 10th Grade) Ranked #16 or Top 3%

Math (3rd Grade through 10th Grade) Ranked #17 or Top 3%

Science (5th Grade and 8th Grade) Ranked #2 or Top 2%

Social Studies (5th Grade and 8th Grade) Ranked #4 or Top 1%

All Testing (3rd Grade through 10th) Grade Ranked #12 or Top 2%



“Our amazing staff believes in the mantra ‘Give to All, Gains for All,’” a statement from the district said. “This means that we identify student needs and plan from there. This approach ensures that we continue to focus on intervention for all students K-12, both academic and behavior, through a robust system of supports.”



The statement said they plan to continue to work to meet the needs of their students and have another great school year.