Hartland Schools Placing $45 Million Bond On May 5th Ballot

February 11, 2020

A bond proposal will appear on the ballot this spring for voters in the Hartland Consolidated Schools District.



On Monday, the district’s Board of Education voted unanimously to place a $45 million bond proposal on the May 5th ballot. Superintendent Chuck Hughes says, if approved, the bond will be used to renovate, upgrade and construct school facilities, including safety and security improvements. It will also upgrade technology and technology infrastructure, athletic facilities and replace school buses as they reach the end of their useful life. Hughes referred to the bond as, “primarily about keeping the Hartland Consolidated School District current and competitive.”



A release by the district this morning (posted below) said that a list of potential projects was created after a year-long process in which, “an exhaustive facilities study” was conducted involving architects and construction specialists working with school leaders. That list was finalized after it was reviewed by parent-teacher organizations, Senior Center clients, representatives from the Hartland Area Youth Athletic Association (HAYAA), archery and robotics advocates, school administrators, teachers, and coaches. It was then presented to a series of focus panels composed of various school district constituents. Hughes emphasized that every project in the bond proposal was reviewed and approved by the Michigan Department of Treasury. “If approved by voters, the bond proposal will affect every Hartland student and every Hartland school facility.”



While the bond proposal will require a 1.44 mill increase in the current tax rate, Board of Education President Thom Dumond said they believe it is both “necessary and reasonable” and that for a homeowner whose residence has a taxable value of $117,500, the additional cost will be about 46 cents per day. He says many homeowners in the district will pay less than that. Dumond added that he believes the Board of Education has an obligation to take care of Hartland’s schools and to make sure that students have an instructional environment that enhances learning opportunities. “We are fortunate that our community values the same things. I am convinced that is why people who live here have a history of supporting the schools.”



Hughes said that the May bond proposal is designed to support the school district’s plan to provide even more educational opportunities for students and benefits to the community. “I also believe that voter approval of the bond proposal will reflect positively on homeowner property values.” Hughes says communicating about the bond proposal will be a primary focus during the coming months and that they want residents to understand how a successful bond election, “will benefit everyone in the community now and in the future.”



Additional information about the May 5th bond proposal is posted on the school district’s website, and you’ll find that link below. Residents with questions are invited to call any Hartland Consolidated Schools Principal or to contact Superintendent Chuck Hughes at 810/626-2105 or by email at chuckhughes@hartlandschools.us. (JK)