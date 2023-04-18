Michele Young Named Hartland's 2023 Teacher Of The Year

April 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland Consolidated Schools has named its 2023 Teacher of the Year.



Lakes Elementary 2nd Grade Teacher Michele Young is now in her 32nd year of teaching in the Hartland district. She spent one year at Village Elementary and 31 years at Lakes Elementary.



Officials described Young as a tremendous educator who teaches, inspires, and reaches all of her students and is always cognizant of their unique and special needs. She was said to be both a great team player and a leader at Lakes Elementary and is continuously working with other Lakes staff to make the school better every year.



Young has been married to her husband Steve for 34 years and they have two adult children, Jordan and Griffin. Jordan is also a 2nd grade teacher and Griffin attends college in Chicago. Young’s mother was a para-educator for many years at Round Elementary and Farms Intermediate School.



Pictured left to right: Superintendent Chuck Hughes, Hartland Education Association President Laura Moore, Teacher of the Year Michele Young, and Principal of Lakes Elementary Tony Howerton.