Hartland Schools Hires Trish Poelke as New Assistant Superintendent

May 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education on Monday voted to approve the hiring of Trish Poelke as the district's new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. She is currently wrapping up her 10th year as principal of Howell's Parker Middle School.



"Yes, I've spent the last 10 years in Howell. So, I've been in this community and have truly loved that time. Dr. McGregor has given me many opportunities to do some things beyond just the building leadership, which I have just absolutly loved," Poelke said after the vote.



"But there is something about coming to a place where teachers and staff have given so much to my own children, as I have two in this district. To now be someone who serves them, it just speaks to my heart."



Poelke replaces long-time Hartland school administrator David Minsker who is retiring June 30.



"She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and a care for children, and I say that with all sincerity," said Superintendent Chuck Hughes. "When we look at our candidtes, we want somebody that cares about kids first. We say that about our teacher hires. We say that about all our hires. Do they show and demonstrate that they care for childen? Trish cleary came out ahead in regard to her care for children."





Prior to Parker Middle School, Poelke was an assistant high school principal in Grand Blanc and Burbank, California. During her time in Howell, she has led efforts at creating a multi-tiered systems of support program.



She has earned a Doctor of Education from the American College of Education, an Education Specialist degree from the American College of Education, a Master of Arts degree from California State University Northridge, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Evansville.