Hartland School Board Looks To Fill Vacancy

August 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland Consolidated Schools is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Education.



Longtime board member Bill Gatewood announced his resignation, effective August 1st. Gatewood began his tenure on the board in November of 2011 as a trustee. In 2015, he was named treasurer, where officials say he has served the best interest of students, staff, and the HCS community.



With the recent graduation of his son from Hartland High School, Gatewood said he felt it was time to let someone else serve the district. Gatewood said it has been an honor to serve the community and he is proud of the fact that the current board has always made decisions that are in the best interest of students.



A press release states the district thanks Gatewood for his service and for always working to find common ground on areas in which compromise was needed.



Gatewood’s term runs through November 2024.



Community members interested in applying to fill the vacant seat must submit a letter of interest and supporting documents by 3pm on Friday, August 12th. Details are available in the attached release.



Interviews for potential candidates will be held at a special meeting of the Board of Education on August 17th at 6:30pm.