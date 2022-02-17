Hartland Board Of Education Appoints New Member

February 17, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education has a new member.



The board met Monday night and unanimously voted to appoint Meghan Glabach as the new trustee. She replaces longtime member Cyndi Kenrick, who resigned after 10 years of service as a trustee and vice president.



Glabach is a parent of young students in the district and has been active as a Village Elementary PTO President and Hartland Optimist Club President. For the past couple of years, she’s served as chair of the Adopt a Family Program that supported 74 families and over 200 children during this past holiday season. Glabach is a registered nurse and currently serves as the Senior Director of Medical Specialties for the McLaren Medical Group.



A press release from the district says Glabach will add expertise in strategic planning and execution along with program development, facility management and organizational management to the team.



During Monday’s meeting, some board members commented on the number of highly qualified and experienced candidates that applied for this vacancy, as well as another that was recently filled by Victor Bugni. It was noted there have been many years where there were openings and only one person would apply, which some expressed they thought spoke well of the community.



Trustee Chris Costa commented he thought it was great there were so community members that showed an interest in being a part of what’s happening on the board. With the last pool of candidates, Costa said he felt all brought something to the table that would be valued by the board and he liked the fact people were willing to step up. He added that often times school, seats have gone unopposed and it’s great they have so many people willing to be a part of it.



Both Glabach and Bugni will fill the remainder of terms that are up at the end of December and would need to run in the next regular school election to retain their seats.