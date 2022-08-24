Hartland Board Of Education Appoints New Member

August 24, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education has named a new member.



The board appointed Cindy Shaw to fill the vacancy of Bill Gatewood. Shaw stated that she “is excited for the future of HCS and would like to be part of the continued excellence that the district has offered my family since 2005.”



Shaw has spent time serving as a PTO Board member at Lakes Elementary, including both president and vice president. She is currently on the Parent Advisory Committee at Hartland High School and on the District Parent Advisory Committee, which meets monthly with the Superintendent.



During her interview with the Board of Education, Shaw stated that her goals as a board member are to ensure that HCS remains a Premier School of Choice district, that all students have what they need to be successful, and that the K-12 curriculum challenges all students to be their best.



Outside of her volunteer time with the district, Shaw works at the University of Michigan. A press release states that she brings a wealth of knowledge around collaborative teams and goal setting, and has a thorough understanding of finances and budgets, which she hopes to contribute to district operations.



Shaw’s first official Board of Education meeting as a Trustee will be on September 12th. Shaw will fill the seat until the next general election in 2024, at which time she will need to run to fill the remainder of the term through 2026.