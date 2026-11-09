Hartland School Board Posts Interim Superintendent Position, Seeks Availability of LESA's Hubert

November 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland's school board has posted the district's interim superintendent position, while at the same time, laid out a tentative schedule to interview applicants.



However, the board appeared conflicted over plans to specifically seek out LESA's Michael Hubert, to fill-in once Chuck Hughes retires, effective December 31.



"Between now and our next meeting, we would run two efforts at the same time, simultaneously," Board President Kristin Coleman said November 2. "We would post the interim position, while at the same time, work with LESA, talk with them about the costs and implications would look like, so we could find out what the financial picture would be, so we have a better idea of what we're working with to make a more educated decision,"



"Say we have a handful of applicants and we have an answer from LESA, then we can say okay, do we want to move forward with pursuing the interviews? Do we want to just appoint Dr. Hubert? That way, we have information from both sources."



Board member Glenn Gogoleski sits on the board's search committee.



"Let it be know if we get any more speeches about how this committee, or members of the committee, are holding up the timeline or spending more money, I'm going to point to this vote," he said.



The Hartland Consolidated Schools' Board of Education is scheduled to meet again November 16.



Video of the board's latest search committee meeting and timeline of that search is linked below.