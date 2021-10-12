Longtime Hartland School Board Member Plans To Step Down

October 12, 2021

By Jon King





A longtime member of the Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education has announced he intends to step down.



According to a release from the district, Trustee Charlie Aberasturi gave the Board of Education notice that his final day on the Board will be either when a replacement is appointed, or he moves out of his Hartland residence, whichever comes first.



Superintendent Chuck Hughes said that Aberasturi “has been an ardent supporter of education of all students. He has served as the Vice President and Treasurer for many of his 24 years while serving the district, most recently as a Trustee.”



Aberasturi reportedly indicated that he has decided to step away to relocate his residence to be closer to his children and grandchildren. The release from the district says they hope to attract a quality candidate to fill his seat until the next general election in November of 2022.



Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and any supporting documents no later than Friday, October 22nd at noon. Interviews for potential candidates will then be held during a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, October 26th at 6:30pm. The Board also has the option of creating an Ad Hoc Committee to narrow the candidate list prior to October 26th. The Board hopes to then be able to choose a candidate to fill the vacant position at the following Regular Board of Education Meeting on Monday, November 8th.



Letters of interest should be sent to:



Mr. Thom Dumond

Board of Education President

Hartland Consolidated School District

9525 Highland Road

Howell, MI 48843



Meanwhile, the district's accounting firm of Plante Moran provided a review of the previous year's financial audit at Monday night's meeting. The district was provided an Unmodified or Clean opinion which is the highest rating possible for the auditing process. Superintendent Hughes sais that the Board of Education and school district personnel "work extremely hard to be transparent and thoughtful and deliberate in how we budget and spend dollars to educate our children. We are proud of this audit as the community expects nothing less than this result each year."