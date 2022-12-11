Keller Wins Recount for Hartland School Board Seat

December 11, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A newcomer has beaten the incumbent in a recount of Nov. 8th election results in the Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education race.



Greg Keller, who is employed as the director of business development at ATC Drivetrain in Farmington Hills, topped incumbent Michelle Hemeyer by 18 votes in a recount after the two had deadlocked in the Nov. 8th election.



Keller ran as part of a slate of candidates with a conservative platform. The slate is called Vote-4-Clean Slate and espouses such priorities as school safety, focusing on academic achievement and “end(ing) divisive policies that teach kids what to think instead (of) how to think."



Hemeyer was appointed to fill a board vacancy in 2015 and was elected the following year to a six-year term, which ends this year.



In the original, unofficial results, both Hemeyer and Keller garnered 5,264 votes. However, in the recount, Keller gained an additional 24 votes. Thus, in the final count, Keller received a total of 5,288 votes to Hemeyer’s 5,270 votes.



Keller told WHMI his understanding is that the problem of incorrect vote counting stemmed from the fact that many people voted for three - the maximum - choices among the ballot candidates. However, they also wrote the name of a write-in candidate, comprising four selections, which resulted in none of the votes being counted. "It was counted as an over-vote," Keller said, adding, “The machines did what they were supposed to do.”



The tie vote was initially decided by a drawing held on Nov. 11th. In it, Hemeyer drew a slip of paper that said “elected” while Keller’s paper said “not elected”. But Keller subsequently filed for a recount, while Hemeyer - concerned about the cost to the district - filed an objection. Regardless, the recount was held last week at the Livingston County EMS Center, concluding on Friday.



Keller thanked those who voted for him saying, “The voters of Hartland were heard,” adding that he is, quote, “humbled by all the support. Thanks to Michelle and all the other candidates; we all share the goal of doing what we think is best for the district.” Keller is married and has two children, who both attend Hartland Schools.



County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley was unavailable for comment. WHMI was also unable to reach Hemeyer for comment.