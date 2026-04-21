Hartland School Board Hires Rachael Wright as District's New Dir. of Community Education

April 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Consolidated Schools board this week hired Rachael Wright as the district's new Director of Community Education.



She will start her new position July 1.



According to the district, Wright has been working with HCS since 2008, when she was hired as the Village Elementary building secretary. In 2018, she was named the Administrative Assistant at Hartland High School where she managed the building budget, organizational priorities and built new relationships.



In 2025, Wright applied for and was awarded the Administrative Assistant position which became vacant in the Business Office.



Since 2014, Wright has been managing advertising for the athletic department, while also overseeing the financial operations for a dental office. She will be replacing the soon to be retired Carol Hayes.



"I am confident that Mrs. Wright will have a positive impact on the operations of Community Education programming in the coming years," said Superintendent Chuck Hughes.