Hartland School Board Discusses Transportation Woes

November 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Transportation issues continue to plague Hartland Consolidated Schools, which recently paused some bus routes due to an ongoing driver shortage.



"We actually lost three drivers in the last year because they have taken dispatcher roles within our department. We've had retirees who have moved on. So, we've pulled from that driver pool, but it's kind of a double-edged sword. We want to promote from within, but then we actually lose a driver on the back end," Matt Marino, director of operations and transportation, told board members Monday night.



Superintendent Chuck Hughes told trustees the district already offers competitive wages and benefits, but the screening process is where many applicants are weeded out.



"We've got quite a few number of people lined up right now that are interested, but again, we've got to get people through the door," said Hughes.



"One of the things that really keeps things from moving forward when we get people interested in being drivers, unfortunately, is their substance use. They cannot use recreational and be able to drive. That takes a large number of people out of the pool, and that hurts us."



The discussion over Hartland's school bus routes was referred to committee with no action taken.



"It's been over three years and we're still down nine drivers," said new board member Jeff Scott. "In those three years, I've heard several times we almost got it. We almost got it. We almost got it. Obviously, we don't almost got it. So we have to get there."



Video of Hartland's school board meeting is linked below.