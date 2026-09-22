Hartland School Board Approves Purchase of Duel-Facing Stop Arm Cameras for Bus Fleet

September 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland school buses will soon be equipped with dual-facing stop arm cameras, which can record drivers in both directions when picking up or dropping off students.



The Board of Education approved the purchase Monday, using $48,000 from the district's Capital Projects Fund, and a nearly $60,000 grant from Livingston Educational Service Agency.



The cameras will be ordered through Unity School Bus Parts in Clinton Township.



"These are the cameras that will go on the stop arm to be able to capture coming and going activity, and will be able to cover both ways, which will make our buses much safer," said Chief Financial Officer Rachel Bois.



Board Treasurer Greg Keller asked the only question of the board, on behalf of a citizen.



"The cameras only turn on when the arm is activated, is that correct?" he he asked. "I know there is concerns with people in the community about Flock cameras constantly recording video. With these cameras, it's different than that?"



"That is correct," Bois responded. "It's activated when the light goes on."



Purchasing the complete stop arm system now, allows Hartland to equip its entire fleet of school buses all together, rather than gradually over the next few years.