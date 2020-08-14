Hartland Day Care Workers Charged With Embezzlement

August 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A pair of day care workers have been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from the Hartland Consolidated Schools system.



40-year old Amy Rollins of Fenton and 35-year old Jennifer Turner of Hartland Township have each been charged with one count of embezzling by an agent or trustee an amount between $1,000 and $20,000. The pair were employees of the Hartland Community Education Child Care Center, which is a part of the HCS system. According to court records, the incidents were alleged to occur between July 1st, 2015 and July 31st, 2019.



On Tuesday, Rollins pled not guilty,waived her preliminary exam and will proceed to circuit court for trial. Her bond was set for $5,000, and was posted on Thursday. As a condition of her bond, she is not allowed to enter the premises of any Hartland public school building. Turner was also bound over on Tuesday, with a $10,000 personal recognizance bond set.



If convicted the felony charges could result in a sentencing of up to 5 years and/or $10,000 or 3 times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater. Future court dates have not yet been set.



Picture - Google Street View