Hartland Robotics: Record Participation, Achievement Heading Into April's Championship

February 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland's Static Eagles robotics team will compete at the FIRST Championship in April, representing Hartland Robotics and the Hartland community on the global stage.



According to a press release, Hartland Robotics has seen record-breaking participation, volunteer engagement, and student accomplishments this season. With nearly 300 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade enrolled, the program continues to grow as a leader in STEM education.



This season, Hartland Robotics recorded another year of double-digit percentage growth in participation, with enrollment increasing by +14% in upper elementary programs and an impressive +22% in middle school program.



Supporting this growth is a dedicated team of over 150 adult mentors who volunteer their time and expertise to deliver both competitive and non-competitive, team-based challenges.



Among this year’s achievements is the success of FIRST® Tech Challenge team #15104, the Static Eagles, who advanced to the prestigious FIRST Championship in Houston.



The team earned this honor by winning the Inspire Award at the Michigan State Championship - Northwest, in December.



The Inspire Award is the highest recognition in the FTC competition, celebrating teams that embody the spirit of the

program. It honors teams that act as strong ambassadors for FIRST programs and role models for others. Winners of

the Inspire Award excel across multiple judged categories, demonstrating Gracious Professionalism® and inspiring

others with their teamwork, innovation, and community impact.



"It’s inspiring to see Hartland Robotics flourish, with record student participation, an incredible

network of over 150 coaches, mentors, and adult volunteers, and extraordinary milestones like the Static Eagles

earning the Inspire Award. Their success at the Michigan State Championship and advancement to the FIRST

Championship are testaments to the team's dedication and passion for STEM education and giving back to their

community," said Jeremy Cellarius, President of Hartland Robotics and coach of the Static Eagles.



To learn more about Hartland Robotics, visit the link below or contact hello@hartlandrobotics.org.