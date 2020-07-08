Hartland Residents To Vote On Fire Millage

July 8, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Hartland- Deerfield Fire Authority is asking Hartland Township residents for a new millage to replace the current 18 years old one.



Hartland residents passed a 1.97-mill fire millage in 2002, which was originally renewed for 10 years and isn’t set to expire until the end of 2021. Fire Chief Adam Carroll said this was the first time they tried a 10-year millage, and that timing wasn’t great. He said two economic slowdowns and one recession have taken a toll on what their millage returns as far as actual dollars based on taxable value. Because of Headlee Amendment overrides, the millage is down to just under 1.82-mills.



At Tuesday’s meeting of the Hartland Township Board of Trustees, officials passed a resolution to put a fire millage request on the November ballot a year early. On the ballot, residents will see a new request of 2.06-mills for 5 years. This .24-mill increase will cost residents roughly $35 to $50 more each year, according to Trustee Joe Petrucci. However, Petrucci also noted that because of Headlee rollbacks, it will be down to the original 2002 level of 1.97-mills in 5 years.



Both Carroll and the Board of Trustees want residents to be ensured that if the new millage passes, it won’t become effective until 2021, and it will replace the current one, which will then be vacated at the end of 2020. There will be no overlapping or double-dipping of taxpayer dollars.



Chief Carrol invited anybody with questions about the millage or its need to contact him for more information.