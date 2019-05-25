Hartland Twp. To Repeal Parshallville Lake Hunting Control Ordinance

An ordinance regulating hunting and firearm use on Parshallville Lake is being repealed by Hartland Township officials.



The ordinance prohibits hunting and the discharge of firearms on the lake; however township officials say the ordinance is not enforceable in its current state. The township’s Board of Trustees discussed the ordinance at a recent work session and agreed to repeal the ordinance for several reasons, including that the municipality does not have such an ordinance for the township’s 11 other lakes.



Township Manager James Wickman says now is a good time for the repeal as officials are currently codifying other ordinances and are “trying to clean things up”. The township is required to notify the Department of Natural Resources of the repeal through a certified resolution. A motion to repeal the ordinance was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees at their Tuesday meeting.



The Parshallville Lake ordinance was adopted in 2001. Its original language states that it aims to preserve, promote and protect the health, safety and general welfare of persons and property within the township. If a future ordinance is desired by nearby residents, they may petition the Board for further consideration. (DK)