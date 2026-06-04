Hartland Polo Classic Returns This Weekend

June 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Polo Classic returns to Heritage Field off M-59 this weekend. There's a VIP dinner, with craft cocktails and live music Saturday. Then a free family-friendly Polo Party Sunday afternoon.



Tickets to the VIP party are $75 per person. Proceeds benefit the chamber's scholarship program and community "giveback" programs, which assist non-profits across Livingston County.



“That is a fully-catered dinner, a craft cocktail bar. We have Miranda and The M80s doing our after party this year. Gates open at 4 o’clock (Saturday) and Polo starts at 5 pm,” said Emmalyn Wheaton, the chamber’s executive director.



Then it’s the third edition of the Polo Party Sunday.



“We’ll have food trucks, DJ music, live polo match. Come and meet the polo players. Meet the polo ponies. Tons of kid activities,” said Wheaton.



“We have a kids halftime hat contest. So, you’ll have a chance to create your own, unique hat to show off at halftime. And of course, the halftime divot stomp brought to you by LaFontaine Cadillac.”



Derby attire is encouraged for Polo Classic, but not required.



Ticket information is linked below.



Photos courtesy of Hartland Chamber.