All Aboard - Hartland's Polar Express Day To Return

November 3, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular event that takes community members on a magical journey through the historic Village of Hartland is returning this holiday season.



Hartland Living partners are inviting the community to enjoy the sights and sounds of Hartland's Polar Express Day event and re-live fond memories of book written by Chris Van Allsburg. The event will run 10am-1pm on December 11th throughout Downtown Hartland.



Activities will include a variety of old favorites and new offerings. Among them include train rides, photos with Santa, reindeer and winter games, crafts, a photo booth and warming station, birdseed ornaments and hot cocoa and snacks.



Cromaine Library Youth Services Manager Marta Jackson says they’re able to foster a love of reading that will last children a lifetime by celebrating a great book and bringing it to life – adding Hartland's Polar Express Day gives families and the community an opportunity to come together and have fun and “There's nothing more magical than that".



Hartland Road between Crouse Road and School Street will be closed throughout the event and motorists should follow posted detours.



Parking is available at the Cromaine Library, Hartland Childcare Center, Creekside Elementary, and Hartland Middle School at Ore Creek.



The program is being put on for free due to the generosity of local businesses and partners. More information is available in the attached release.