Hartland Planning Commission Signs Off on Urban Air Adventure Park

September 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Township Planning Commission on Thursday gave final approval of the proposed site plan for an Urban Air Adventure Park off Old U.S. 23 behind Mackle's Table and Taps.



"The project involves about a 38,000 square foot building. This is an activity center for a trampoline park, zip lines, laser tag, stuff like that, in this facility," said Township Planning Director Troy Langer.



The project now goes before the full Township Board for final approval next Tuesday.



"You have some easement documents, and this is the final part of that (Planned Development)," said Langer. "(The Township Board) will discuss the same thing you're discussing, but that will also include an actual resolution for the rezoning of the property."



If approved, construction of the Urban Air Adventure Park could start before Thanksgiving.



