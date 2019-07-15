Mayberry Homes Presents Updated Plans For Hartland Development

An updated plan for a multi-district development featuring over 500 housing units has been presented to the Hartland Township Planning Commission.



David Straub, Chief Operating Officer for Mayberry Homes, presented his company’s latest vision for a planned development (PD) over 140 acres large at M-59 and Pleasant Valley Road in Hartland Township.



Dubbed Newberry Place, the development will feature 5 districts. A single family district will be comprised of roughly 200 homes, with some townhouse condominiums. A small single family-detached district will wrap around the north border of the property, abutting existing neighborhoods. A multi-family district will feature 321 apartment and other rental units. A mixed use and a commercial district will highlight the M-59 – Pleasant Valley intersection area, creating roughly 134,000 square feet of commercial space.



Mayberry originally had plans for the area going back to 2007 that never coalesced. This current iteration began anew in 2016. Due to length of time already expended and potential length in finishing, Straub presented the planning commission with a request to work the development from a sort of “playbook.” Hartland Township Planner Troy Langer explained that this method would allow them to make changes with market, yet still stay within a set density. Planning Commission Chairman Larry Fox noted that a residential market survey performed in 2014 supports the notion that there is a need for this type of mixed housing in the area.



The plan came off well-received by commissioners, whose only requests at this early stage were to possibly expand the amount of open space and walkability. Straub said he hopes to have shovels in the ground by next spring. (MK)