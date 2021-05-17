Hartland Planning Commission Approves Woodworking Business

May 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new woodworking business centered around bring fun, recreational activities into the home is one step closer to approval in Hartland Township.



The township planning commission considered both a special land use request and site plan approval for applicant Kevin Dabrowski, Thursday. Dabrowski is interested in property located at 6043 Linden Road, in the Parshallville area, up against Hartland’s border with Tyrone Township. The existing owner has a special land use permit to do woodworking on the site. Dabrowski is looking to buy the property and do some woodworking as well, but also do it as more of a business. His plan is to fabricate specialty home-use “basement games” similar in size to pinball machines. In the overview presented to the planning commission, it is noted that it would be a low production business, with possibly a few products produced each month. Delivery of materials anticipated to occur only once or twice per week.



Hartland Township Planner Troy Langer said that even though there is no change to the site when you change the use, you look at the parking. Due to the size of the building, township ordinance would normally require the business to have 7 parking spaces. Five are available. Due to anticipated customer traffic being minimal with no proposed regular business hours, the planning commission exercised its right to waive the full requirement.



Planning commissioners took the recommendation for reduced parking spaces, with Keith Voight saying it felt appropriate for the business. Sue Grissim liked the landscaping on the site as it was and didn’t want to see more asphalt laid down. The planning commission unanimously approved a motion to recommend approval to the Board of Trustees. The board will consider it at a future meeting.