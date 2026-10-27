Hartland Planners Grant Initial Approval for New Credit Union

October 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland's Town Square development continues to grow. Township planners last week gave initial approval for Financial Plus Credit Union to move in, just north of Buffalo Wild Wings, off Hartland Square Drive, across from Emagine Theatre.



"The impact assessment for the whole development accounted for all of this land being developed. Same with the traffic," said Planning Director Troy Langer.



Plans call for a nearly 4,000 square foot building with a drive-thru, and additional parking.



"We're excited to hopefully bring the project to Hartland," a project designer told the panel. "There's a lot going on here. It's a great opportunity for the credit union."



It was discussed that FPCU would explore a possible connecting drive with Buffalo Wild Wings, but it wasn't necessary to move forward.



More details are attached in the agenda packet below.