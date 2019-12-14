Hartland Officials In Favor Of Proposed Senior Living Facility

December 14, 2019

Hartland Township officials had positive feedback regarding plans for a proposed senior living facility that would offer both independent and assisted living options.



The Hartland Senior Living Planned Development would be located between Bullard Road and Fenton Road, north of M-59. The facility is proposed to consist of a single, three story, 146-unit building that accommodates seniors ages 62 and older. Applicant Kevin Brown of PIRHL Developers came before the township’s Board of Trustees Tuesday where officials listened to an overview of the project’s concept and offered feedback. Brown says an initial market study shows there is a “significant demand” for this type of senior living development in the area.



Speaking to fellow board members, Trustee Joe Colaianne explained that the township’s Planning Commission was 100% in favor of the project and shared why it makes sense in its proposed location adding, “We really don’t have anything in our zoning ordinance that fits this particular type of development…but generally this is going to be senior living with multiple units.”



Hartland Senior Living would offer base level services including shuttle bus transportation, a beauty shop, organized activities, and individual emergency response pendants. A la carte offerings will include housekeeping, laundry, and meal service. 60 of the development’s apartments would rent between $800 and $1,000. 86 will cost between $2,700 and $3,400 to include the a la carte services.



As for the building’s exterior, Brown says the project team was careful to select “attractive materials”, like stone with white railings, to compliment the aesthetic of nearby businesses.



Brown says the facility will allow seniors to live in place and independently longer. If approved, the construction process is expected to be “long”; roughly 18 months. Brown says the hope is to begin construction in the fall of 2020 and achieve occupancy by 2022. The next step is to bring preliminary site plans before township officials for their consideration and possible approval. (DK)