Newberry Place In Hartland Township Receives Preliminary Approval

July 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A proposed Hartland Township mix use development that has roots going back to the 1990s is one step closer to finally becoming a reality.



The Newberry Place planned development would be located on 108.7 acres sprawling across M-59, west of Pleasant Valley/Fenton Road. The applicant was before the Hartland Township Board of Trustees this week for preliminary PD approval. The planning commission, last month, held a public hearing and then a special meeting, at which they recommended approval to the board.



Planning Director Troy Langer gave an overview of the project to trustees, saying it has essentially been separated into 4 districts. Langer said that the northernmost area was a concern for nearby residents and the applicant has agreed to use that space to build 19 single family detached homes. Abutting that, closer to M-59, will be another single family district with multiple styles ranging from detached units to those that are attached in various numbers up to 5. Further south, the final two districts will have a combined 135,000-square feet of available commercial building, with room for up to 66 residential units.



Hartland Township Supervisor Bill Fountain and Manager Bob West discussed an upcoming meeting the township has with the Michigan Department of Transportation. MDOT is scheduled to repave that portion of M-59 to the Oakland County line and is aware of the development. Trustee Denise O’Connell noted there are still resident concerns about what the project will do to that already busy intersection.



The preliminary agreement was approved unanimously, meaning now the applicant will prepare the final agreement for submission to the planning commission and then, eventually, the Board of Trustees.