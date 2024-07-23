Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com

Hartland native Sean Duffie fulfills a lifelong dream, appearing on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.

The 2007 Hartland High School grad competed on quiz bowl teams from 5th through 12th grade. The 35-year-old now teaches Spanish and civics near Grand Rapids.

"Whether or not you win on Jeopardy! today Sean, you are already a champion of charcuterie, right?" asked host Kenn Jennings.

Duffie went on to explain how he won a contest at his local farmer's market.

"Buy a little of everything. Throw it together and hope for the best," Duffie said. "But I did get to keep all of the leftovers."

"There's no losers in that competition," Jennings responded.

Duffie finished a distant second to the current Jeopardy! champ Neilesh Vinjamuri, failing to answer the final question about English novelist D.H. Lawrence.

Photo courtesy of Jeopardy Productions.