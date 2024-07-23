Hartland Native Sean Duffie Appears on Jeopardy!

July 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland native Sean Duffie fulfills a lifelong dream, appearing on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.



The 2007 Hartland High School grad competed on quiz bowl teams from 5th through 12th grade. The 35-year-old now teaches Spanish and civics near Grand Rapids.



"Whether or not you win on Jeopardy! today Sean, you are already a champion of charcuterie, right?" asked host Kenn Jennings.



Duffie went on to explain how he won a contest at his local farmer's market.



"Buy a little of everything. Throw it together and hope for the best," Duffie said. "But I did get to keep all of the leftovers."



"There's no losers in that competition," Jennings responded.



Duffie finished a distant second to the current Jeopardy! champ Neilesh Vinjamuri, failing to answer the final question about English novelist D.H. Lawrence.



Photo courtesy of Jeopardy Productions.