Hartland High School Grad Named Next Drum Major For MSU Spartan Marching Band

December 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hartland High School announced that Maya Demeniuk, Class of 2025, has been selected as the next Drum Major for the Michigan State University Spartan Marching Band – one of the most prestigious collegiate marching ensembles in the nation.



Demeniuk earned the position following a “highly competitive” audition process that draws talented student leaders from within the Spartan Marching Band. Her selection places her at the helm of a program known for its tradition, excellence, and national visibility including performances at Big Ten football games, bowl games, and major public events.



At Hartland High School, a release states “Demeniuk distinguished herself as a standout musician, leader, and role model within the Hartland Bands program. She served in multiple leadership roles, including Drum Major for the Hartland Marching Eagles, where she was known for her strong musicianship, steady professionalism, and ability to inspire younger students”.



Director of Bands at Hartland High School Brad Laibly commented “Maya is an exceptional leader whose work ethic, character, and passion for music have made a lasting impact on our program. Her selection as Drum Major for the Spartan Marching Band is a tremendous honor and a testament to her dedication. We could not be more proud.”



Demeniuk will begin her role with the Spartan Marching Band in the 2025–2026 academic year, where she will lead more than 300 members of the ensemble, serve as a public ambassador for the university, and uphold the storied traditions of MSU’s marching arts.



Demeniuk said “I’m super excited to have the honor of being the next Spartan Drum Major. Earning it felt like my whole life had led me to do exactly what I’m meant to do.”



Hartland High School and the entire Hartland community congratulated Maya on “this remarkable achievement and look forward to cheering her on as she brings her Eagle Pride to Spartan Stadium”.