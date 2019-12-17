Middle School Student Struck Crossing Hartland Road

December 17, 2019

An incident in which a student was struck by a car outside a Hartland middle school Monday will not result in a ticket for the driver.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at about 2:45 Monday afternoon to a vehicle versus pedestrian injury accident near Ore Creek Middle School in Hartland Township. The investigation revealed a 12-year-old student was crossing the road in the crosswalk when she walked in between two stopped buses in the northbound lane. As she crossed the southbound lane, she walked in front of a grey 2009 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a Howell woman. The driver of the Colorado was unable to stop and struck the student, who reportedly was hurled into a ditch by the force of the impact, leaving her shoes in the roadway.



The student sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by Livingston County EMS. Hartland Superintendent Chuck Hughes says the young woman is “doing well.” The student was found at fault and no tickets were issued. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.



In an email sent out to district parents later Monday, officials asked parents and caregivers to remind children of the danger of crossing the busy road in the morning and afternoon if the student is choosing to park at Spranger Field or are walking to the Teen Center. (DK/JK)