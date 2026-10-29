Hartland Middle School PAC Launches First Holiday Card Collection

October 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some community support is being sought for a fundraiser from some local student artists.



The Hartland Middle School Parent Advisory Council (HMS PAC) has launched its first Holiday Card Collection fundraiser featuring original artwork by 12- and 13-year-old student artists.



Students were invited to create artwork for two holiday card themes: Christmas Cheer and Winter Wishes.



28 students submitted 35 original pieces, and a community jury selected 12 designs to be featured on the cards.



HMS PAC Treasurer and Holiday Card Collection Chair Erin Ulko said “What makes this project special is the artwork itself. Each piece has its own personality, reflecting the unique creative voice of the student behind it. Each selected artist will receive $25 in compensation for the use of their artwork. It was important to me that these young artists understand their creative work has real value”.



Pre-orders are open through this Sunday, November 1st and a minimum number of orders is needed to bring the cards to print.



Proceeds benefit HMS PAC and its mission to support HMS students and staff.



You can view all 12 student-created designs in the storefront via the provided link.