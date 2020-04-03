Hartland Man's Business Thriving During Shutdown

April 3, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local resident says his business is thriving during the COVID shutdown and hopes it will open the eyes of Livingston County officials to get in on the action.



Jerry Millen of Hartland is the co-owner of The Greenhouse in Walled Lake, which sells medical and recreational marijuana. Despite the Governor’s orders to stay home and stay safe, he says they are busier than ever, even after closing their lobby and transitioning to curbside service. Millen says customers can put in an order online, and then they will get a text to alert them when it is ready to pick up in the parking lot. The Greenhouse isn’t the only seller profiting in these times, either. According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, recreational sales have jumped up 20% and medical sales have risen 27% since mid-March, statewide. Millen says there is such enthusiasm for the product he believes now is the time for Livingston County municipalities to reconsider their stance.



Millen says The Greenhouse sees business from hundreds of Livingston County customers and patients. What may be surprising to some people, Millen said, is that 60% of his patients are elderly, and need it as medicine. He says he is pleading with cities like Brighton and Howell to allow such businesses there, believing there to be great potential for a mutually beneficial partnership. Currently, no municipality in the county has allowed recreational sales of any kind. With a majority of Livingston County voters approving of legalization in 2018, Millen says it’s really just a matter of time before residents’ demand their local officials listen to the will of their constituents.



Millen says today’s cannabis is dosed properly, tested, and much safer than it was in the past. He says his customers use it to relieve stress, anxiety, and get proper sleep. Millen said people can scoff at it or call it Reefer Madness, but until you know someone or have a family member with a medical condition that needs it, it’s best not to judge.