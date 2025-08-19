Man Arrested After 3 Hour Search & Alleged Assault

August 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was arrested following a domestic incident involving an air and ground search in Hartland Township Tuesday morning.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were dispatched to a home in the area of Parshall Road and Bullard Road shortly before 9:30am on a report of a 44-year-old man who had assaulted his girlfriend, threatened suicide, and was in possession of a firearm.



The victim, a 52-year-old female, reported the man had a history of substance abuse and was last seen in the driveway of the home with a firearm.



A perimeter was set up around the home and attempts to call the suspect out were made but were not successful. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was located around 3 hours later when a witness reported a subject matching the description on Clyde Road, near Hartland Road. He was quickly located unarmed and taken into custody without incident.



The man was lodged in the Livingston County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.



The Michigan State Police Aviation Unit assisted on scene with the search.