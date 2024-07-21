Hartland Man Killed in I-96 Wreck in Brighton Township

July 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 22-year-old Hartland man was killed in a single vehicle crash on eastbound I-96 Saturday morning.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at approximately 4:52 a.m. at the Kensington Road overpass in Brighton Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on I96 near Kensington Road, hit a guard rail, and lost control.



The Chevrolet Silverado operator sustained a fatal injury and was transported to Sparrow Hospital by the Livingston County Medical Examinator's Office. The Chevrolet Silverado operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The Chevrolet Silverado operator was not believed to be wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.



The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado had suffered from Epilepsy and Seizures. It is unknown at this time if the driver had a medical emergency.



The right two lanes of east bound travel lanes of I96 remained closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from, Brighton Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau and the Livingston County Detective Bureau.