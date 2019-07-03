Hartland Man & Friend Win $1 Million From Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

Two longtime friends are celebrating after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.



30-year-old Robert Sopsich of Hartland and 20-year-old Dillan Dybilas of Ubly won the big prize after buying a Millionaire Maker ticket at the Hilltop Party Store, located at 12402 Highland Road in Hartland. Sopsich says he and Dybilas had each been buying tickets but hadn’t won much, so they put their money together and split the winnings. The pair bought a couple of tickets last week and, once they got back in the truck, started scratching them off.



Dybilas says he looked over at Sopsich and his mouth was “hanging wide open”. Dybilas says he asked Sopsich how much they won and, when he said $1 million, he had to see the ticket for himself. Sopsich says seeing the 1MIL symbol was like lightning going through his body, adding that he went to his house right away to tell his wife, and that all they could do was celebrate because winning meant they’d be debt free.



Sopsich and Dybilas visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big prize. They chose to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. Each player received about $317,000 before income tax withholdings.





Photo courtesy of Michigan Lottery.