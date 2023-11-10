Man Wanted On CSC Warrant Peacefully Surrenders After Stand-Off

November 10, 2023

A man wanted on a warrant involving criminal sexual conduct was taken into custody Friday night after a stand-off with local authorities in Hartland Township.



Detectives from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a criminal sexual conduct arrest warrant around 10am at a residence in the 1000 block of Old US-23. Detectives made verbal contact with the suspect of the arrest warrant, and he refused to exit. The Office says as detectives were preparing to enter the residence to make an arrest, the suspect indicated that he would shoot at detectives if they entered to arrest him.



Livingston Regional SWAT along with the Livingston County Crisis Resolution Team were activated.



Negotiators were able to establish contact with the suspect and through continuous negotiations, he surrendered peacefully in the early evening hours.



The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are being sought.



The Sheriff's Office and Livingston Regional SWAT were assisted by Livingston County EMS, Livingston County DART, and the Hartland Area Fire Authority.