Hartland Living Seeks Nominees For Volunteer Of The Year Award

August 25, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A committee in Hartland is seeking nominations for the 2020 Volunteer of the Year award.



The Hartland Living Committee is looking to recognize an individual for their dedication to the community as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year. The Hartland Living initiative is a joint venture between Hartland Township, Hartland Consolidated Schools, the Cromaine District Library and the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce. The Committee will select finalists for the award but the final decision will be made via an online public vote that will take place between September 7th and September 21st. The award winner will be honored at the State of the Township Address in October and will appear in the 2021 Hartland Memorial Day Parade. Hartland Township Supervisor Bill Fountain said without the tireless commitment of volunteers, the community would lose much of what makes it special. He says “from the schools, youth sports, the library and special events — volunteers are the engines behind what makes Hartland a true community”.



Nomination forms can be completed online and must be submitted by September 1st. The link is provided.