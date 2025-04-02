Hartland HS Drama Club Presents Mamma Mia!

April 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tickets are on sale now for the Hartland High School Drama Club's presentation of the popular musical Mamma Mia! later this month.



Seniors Ruby Landacre and Megan Patrick dropped in on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison Wednesday.



Landacre is president of the Hartland Drama Club Troupe #4213. She plays the character of Donna, Sophie Sheridan's mother.



"She is a working woman. She has her own business. She runs her hotel and has been running it forever," said Landacre. "Her daughter Sophie is getting married. This follows the story of Sophie's love life and Donna's love life, and how they come together as a family."



"I play Eddie, which is normally a dude role," said Patrick. "So, we're kind of portraying Eddie as a tomboy who hangs out with boys. I just get to goof off and be myself."



Mamma Mia! runs the weekend of April 11, and weekend of April 25, at the Hartland High School Auditorium.



Click the link below for more information.



Wednesday's interview on WHMI's Morning Drive is attached.