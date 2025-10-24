Hartland HS Drama Club Presents "A Simpler Time" Next Month

October 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tickets are on sale now for the Hartland High School Drama Club's presentation of "A Simpler Time."



Students Paige Reck and Dominic Hoskins were on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison Friday.



"It's a play about three friends who are trying to find a simpler time where it was easier to be a person," said Reck. "Marley, one of the three friends, invents a time machine, and they travel to all these differenty time periods, only to realize life is pretty complicated no matter what time period you're living in."



Hoskins plays the lead role.



"He is this funny, curious kind of goofball, and he procrastinates pretty much everything. So it's kind of ironic that he's the one to build this time machine," he said.



"A Simpler Time" will show multiple times at the Hartland High School auditorium November 7-9. Click below for tickets and more details.