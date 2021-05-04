Hartland Man Hospitalized Following Crash In Highland Township

May 4, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Hartland Township man is hospitalized following an accident he was in after suffering a medical emergency.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Highland Township Fire Department responded to a personal injury crash on South Hickory Ridge Road, just north of Highland Road, in Highland Township around 10:47 am, Saturday. The caller reported a green Honda Element had crossed the center line and struck a silver Ford F150 head-on. The witness claimed the Honda was driving erratically prior to the crash and had struck a mailbox before colliding with the Ford.



A sheriff’s office report states that deputies arrived to find the driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old Hartland Township man, appearing to be having a seizure. The fire department transported the man to Ascension Providence Hospital for treatment, where his condition seemed to worsen. The hospital advised that the driver appeared to have some other serious injuries that were possibly unrelated to the crash. Deputies were told by the driver’s parents that their son called to tell them he was not feeling well and was coming home.



The OCSO Crash Investigator is conducting an investigation.



The driver and passenger of the F150, a 52-year-old male and a 12-year-old female, both from Westland, were not injured.