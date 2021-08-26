No Classes Friday For Hartland High School

August 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There will be no classes for Hartland High School students on Friday due to a lack of air conditioning amid continuing high temperatures.



The announcement was made on the Hartland Schools Twitter account and officials said they’ll start over on Monday. The air conditioner broke last Friday at the high school, resulting in high temperatures throughout the building but especially on upper floors.



Three half days were held last week to help limit heat exposure. Students were released at 11am today because a portable chiller did not arrive as planned.



There have been issues getting needed parts for the main unit so a portable chiller will be used for the time being. It can provide air conditioning for up to a month while issues are fixed with the main unit or at least until the weather cools down.