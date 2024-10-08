Hartland High School Lands on AP 2024 Honor Roll

October 8, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



College Board has named Hartland High School to the AP 2024 School Honor Roll.



The Advanced Placement Program allows students in participating schools to have college-level courses. Depending on the college or university they choose to attend, high school students can earn advanced placement, college credit or both. Each AP class ends with an exam, and according to the College Board website, “research indicates that students who score a 3 or higher on an AP Exam typically experience greater academic success in college.”



In an email from the district, it was announced that the school is a Bronze Member of the Honor Roll. They also scored silver in two of the three reporting areas.



“They had 45% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam during high school, 33% of seniors scoring a three or higher on at least on AP Exam, and 6% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams,” the email said.



According to the organization’s website, that means that at least 40% of the “graduating cohort” must take at least one AP exam, at least 25% of those students scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam and that at least 2% of the “graduating cohort” took five or more AP exams throughout high school, with at least one being completed in 9th or 10th grade.