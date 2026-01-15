Hartland High School Earns AP Honor Roll Recognition

January 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland High School's Advanced Placement program is once again recognized as an AP Honor Roll program, according to an email from Superintendent Chuck Hughes.



Last year, Hartland's AP program received an overall Bronze rating for College Culture, Silver for College Credit, and Silver for College Optimization.



Hughes said this year the program Received a Bronze for College Culture and moved up to Gold Medal for the final two categories -- College Credit and College Optimization.



The Advanced Placement Program allows students in participating schools to have college-level courses. Depending on the college or university they choose to attend, high school students can earn advanced placement, college credit or both.



Each AP class ends with an exam, and according to the College Board website, “research indicates that students who score a 3 or higher on an AP Exam typically experience greater academic success in college.”



For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll in a given year, it must meet each of the following criteria for their students in the most recent graduating class:



College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least 1 AP Exam during high school.



College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least 1 AP Exam during high school.



College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating cohort took 5 or more AP Exams during high school. At least 1 of those exams was taken in 9th or 10th grade, so that students are spreading their AP experience across grades rather than feeling disproportionate pressure in any single year.



More information is linked below.