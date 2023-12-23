Hartland E-Sports Team Competes In Semi-Finals In First Season

December 23, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Administrators, Students, and Coaches at Hartland High School are being thanked by the Michigan High School E-Sports League for their involvement in program.



James Fitzgerald, Principal at Hartland High School is excited about the success of the new E-sports program. Fitzgerald says the team is in its first year and first season, and even made it to the state semi-finals where they defeated Detroit Catholic Central.



Not everyone is familiar with E-Sports. Cameron Montney is coach of Hartland's "Rocket League," and he says his team plays "Car Soccer." Montney says the game features rocket powered vehicles that are able to play soccer. There are two goals, just like soccer, and the games are about five minutes each...although he adds there are stops in the action just like traditional soccer.



Coach Montney says "It's been an awesome time this year," adding that, "We have some great kids that are being looked at by college teams...Michigan State, Ferris, Western, Eastern."



The other team at Hartland is coached by Jason Watkins. They play Super Smash Brothers, a Nintendo title, giving an opportunity for competition to a whole new group of students.



Watkins says "You get some of the kids that aren't necessarily able to or don't really want to participate in those athletics," but notes that, "one of our star players for our Rocket League team is also a basketball player.



The Michigan High School E-Sports League is continuing to grow with 86 schools enrolled, 465 teams competing, and more than 1,500 students engaged.



The state semi-finals and championships were held at Oakland University this past weekend.



Linden defended their spring title and were once again crowned the Fall 2023 Michigan High School Esports League Rocket League Champions.